Pacific Coastal extends suspension of operations until June 1

Pacific Coastal has announced that as of April 14, 2020, they have further suspended their operations and will not resume service until June 1, 2020 with a modified schedule.

As a result of the recent global outbreak of the COVID-19, Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporarily suspending operations effective March 25 until May 31, 2020. This decision was made based on the need to be socially responsible during this State of Emergency to help prevent the spread and due to a rapid decrease in demand.

At the moment the company is focusing on providing essential charter service to remote communities to ensure they still have access to essential personnel and cargo. They want to ensure that health care professionals and cargo, such as medical supplies and food, can still reach the communities that we serve year-round.

Pacific Coastal Airlines continues to offer cargo and charter services throughout British Columbia. If your community or organization requires assistance, please reach out to Pacific Coastal to learn more about their charter service.

The airline says they are appreciative of all the support they have received from our customers over the years, and look forward to seeing you on board a Pacific Coastal flight when they resume service on Monday, June 1, 2020.