The Pacific Coastal Airlines team at the Vancouver Airport. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines marks 25 years flying into Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Company offering 15 per cent discount on flights

Pacific Coastal Airlines has been flying to Bella Coola and Anahim Lake for 25 years.

“We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our passengers, the local communities, and the business partners who have been with us throughout these years since our first flight in 1998,” the company noted in a news release.

To mark the milestone, PCA is offering a 15 per cent discount on all destinations for a limited time.

The flights need to be booked March 31 to April 9 until 11:59 p.m. for travel between April 10 to June 24, 2023.

There is a blackout period May 18-23, 2023.

To book use the promo code: PCASPRING by going to the website at https://flights.pacificcoastal.com/en/.

The discount is for new bookings only.

In a previous interview, second-generation owner of the company Quentin Smith said his late father Daryl Smith started his first airline business in Bella Coola in 1964.

The family moved to the Lower Mainland in 1968 when opportunities in the industry began to grow, but Smith spent the first four years of his life in Bella Coola.


Pop-up banner image