Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
— Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths
— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths
— Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths
— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths
— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe; 2 deaths
— Singapore: 106 cases
— United States: 74 cases, 1 death
— Spain: 71 cases
— Germany: 66
— Kuwait: 45 cases
— Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death
— Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death
— Bahrain: 38 cases
— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death
— Malaysia: 29 cases
— Australia: 23 cases, 1 death
— United Arab Emirates: 21 cases
— Canada: 20
— Iraq: 19
— Norway: 19
— Vietnam: 16
— Sweden: 15
— Netherlands: 10
— Switzerland: 10
— Greece: 7
— Lebanon: 7
— Croatia: 7
— Finland: 6
— Oman: 6
— Austria: 5
— Israel: 5
— Russia: 5
— Mexico: 4
— Pakistan: 4
— Czech Republic 3
— India: 3
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— Romania: 3 cases
— Belarus: 2
— Belgium: 2
— Brazil: 2
— Denmark: 2
— Georgia: 2
— Algeria: 1
— Afghanistan: 1
— Armenia 1
— Azerbaijan: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Dominican Republic 1
— Ecuador: 1
— Egypt: 1
— Estonia: 1
— Iceland: 1
— Ireland: 1
— Lithuania: 1
— Monaco: 1
— Nepal: 1
— New Zealand: 1
— Nigeria: 1
— North Macedonia: 1
— Qatar: 1
— San Marino: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
