Over 5 million of funding announced for Nuxalk Big House and CCRD parks project

A huge funding announcement was made this morning by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson and MP Patrick Weiler. Over $5 million in funding was awarded to two separate initiatives in the Bella Coola Valley; the Nuxalk Nation: Construction of the Nuxalk Nation Big House ($3,569,173 fed and $713,834 prov ) and the Central Coast Regional District: Walker Island Park and Nusatsum Park playgrounds ($541,593 fed and $361,062 prov).

The funding is joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 24 infrastructure projects in British Columbia’s northern communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $49.9 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $15.4 million and the applicants (municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits) are contributing more than $11.5 million.

Of the more than $65.3 million in federal and provincial funding announced today, $40.5 million will be going to 12 projects in Indigenous communities including our neighbouring communities in Alexis Creek and Tl’etinqox.

More to come.