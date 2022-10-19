Outgoing Peticton Mayor John Vassilaki said Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang should be honoured with more than just words after the officer was fatally stabbed while on duty. (Canadian Press/HO, B.C. RCMP)

Outgoing Peticton Mayor John Vassilaki said Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang should be honoured with more than just words after the officer was fatally stabbed while on duty. (Canadian Press/HO, B.C. RCMP)

Outgoing Penticton mayor calls for action in wake of Burnaby RCMP stabbing death

‘Our community is clear that they are tired of not feeling safe,’ said John Vassilaki

The outgoing Penticton mayor sent his condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of the Burnaby RCMP officer who was killed Tuesday, Oct. 18, and hopes the tragedy serves as a wake-up call for local governments.

John Vassilaki says Const. Shaelyn Yang should be honoured with more than just words after the officer was stabbed while helping a city parks employee check on a man living in a tent at Broadview Park.

“She was doing her job, working to protect her community and paid with her life,” Vassilaki said. “We owe her and all law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk a great debt.

“I hope this tragedy serves as a wake-up call and that we honour this fallen officer with something more than words. Penticton is ready to do our part to protect our residents.”

Fellow Mounties mourned the death of Yang Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. Her death marks the fifth on-duty death of a police officer in Canada in as many weeks.

“I know the new council is prepared to come to the table and work with the provincial government to translate talk into action,” the outgoing mayor in Penticton said. “Our community is clear that they are tired of not feeling safe and want to see action.”

Yang was 31-years-old and had been an officer since December 2019.

Her death remains an ongoing police incident and is under investigation, said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
Cranbrook doctor raising money for medical equipment on Ukrainian front lines
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Williams Lake Regional Airport will be the site of an emergency training exercise on Oct. 25, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Airport visitors will see emergency vehicles on Oct. 25 for exercise

Jim Hilton is the author of Forest Ink.
FOREST INK: Comparing sunflowers to fir trees

On Aug. 31, 2022, Jason Gunderson, left, Andy Schmidt, Richard Lapointe, Ray Hawkes, Douglas Baker and Trevor Prevost attended a ceremony held for Cpl. Philip Young, 29, who was killed in a helicopter crash during a search souteast of Bella Coola for two missing hikers on April 30, 1992. (Photo submitted)
Memorial ceremony marks 30th anniversary of fatal SAR crash near Bella Coola

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia