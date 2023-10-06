The Chilcotin Fire Zone and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District on the west side of the Fraser River continue to have a Category 2 and 3 fire ban. (Cariboo Fire Centre map)

Open burning permitted in parts of Cariboo Fire Centre

See map for areas still under a Category 2 and 3 fire ban

After a long, dry fire season, the Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibition is rescinded for most areas of the Cariboo Fire Centre excluding the Chilcotin Fire Zone and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District on the west side of the Fraser River.

The ban was lifted noon on Friday, Oct. 6, just ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

A Category 2 open fire consists of one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide,stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size.

A Category 3 open fire consists of any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles each no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares or the burning of one or more windrows.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 fire must obtain a burn registration number prior to burning. Registration numbers are available by calling 1-888-797-1717 or emailing hpr.1800@gov.bc.ca.

Anyone who lights a Category 2 or 3 open fire must also comply with B.C.’s Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations and check the local venting index online or by calling 1 888 281-2992.

Cariboo

