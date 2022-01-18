Ontario woman’s body discovered at Kelowna dog park

A 25-year-old woman from Ontario is being identified as the body that was discovered at the Glenmore dog park last Sunday morning (Jan. 16).

The family of Austyn Godfrey has been notified of her death and that it’s being investigated by the serious crime unit as suspicious. The BC Coroners Service is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police were called to the park in the 2100-block of Glenmore Road just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Despite being on the scene Sunday at the same time as the police, Megan Schultz returned to the park on Monday with her dog Shiva.

She said although her friends are worried for her safety and have asked her to stay safe, she is not concerned about the Jan.16 event. She believes the body was dumped and that the death didn’t occur at the park.

Schultz said the park was busy on Sunday, as it is on many weekends. RCMP and media had blocked the south entrance to the park but it was cleared by later in the day.

Chantal Rainville was also at the dog park with her pup on Monday but had no idea a woman’s body had been discovered in the area the day before. She said she comes to the park all the time, including at night, but is now concerned.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here before, but that is terrifying. I come here at night all the time,” said Rainville.

Empty alcohol bottles and cans were scattered around the parking lots and some commented that the area is sometimes frequented for partying.

Across the street from the park is the Glenmore Landfill, however, manager Scott Hoekstra said none of his employees noticed anything suspicious on Saturday or Sunday.

Investigators want to hear from any motorists with dash cameras who drove along Glenmore Road North, in the vicinity of the dog park, between 9 p.m. Jan. 15 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

The serious crime tip line has been activated and the number to call to speak to an investigator is 250-470-6236. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

This is the third body of a woman discovered in Kelowna since September.

On Sept. 19, Krystal Moyan was found dead on Highway 33 in Rutland. Her death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation, with RCMP not releasing any other details at this time.

Then on Oct. 29, a woman’s body was found in a vehicle in the 1800-block of Vasile Road. According to Cpl. Lobb, the investigation into this death has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service and is not considered criminal in nature.

Lobb also confirmed that these two deaths are not linked as the investigation into Sunday’s incident is still in its early stages and was unable to add any further comment.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

READ MORE: Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownamurderOntario