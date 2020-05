B.C. Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to religious leaders around the province about reopening limited church services, May 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. health officials reported only four new positive tests for COVID-19 May 29, as the province prepares to open up camping, religious services and other activities restricted by the pandemic.

The new cases bring the total active in the province to 228, as infected people recover faster than new cases are detected. There were no new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic, and no new care homes or other health facilities affected.

