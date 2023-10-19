Online fundraiser for Pitt Meadows child killed surpasses $35,000 in 18 hours

Chace Nicol was hit and killed on his way to school on Wednesday morning

Chace Nicol, 12, was hit and killed while cycling to school in Pitt Meadows on the morning of Oct. 18. (Stephanie St. Arnaud/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows community is grieving the loss of a local student who was tragically killed on Wednesday morning while cycling to school.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the boy was hit by a recycling truck at the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street, and died at the scene despite attempts by first responders to provide life-saving measures.

Now, various local groups are extending their condolences to the family of the child, including Pitt Meadows city council.

“Our souls ache for the family, friends, and the entire community as they grapple with the immense pain of this unimaginable loss,” said the City of Pitt Meadows.

“Please know that our thoughts are with you, and the hearts and support of the community of Pitt Meadows are here as you navigate through this incredibly challenging time. To those who find themselves in need of support, please reach out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services program at 604-467-7650.”

“I can only imagine the shattering pain of the family, friends, and circle of this young boy,” said Mayor Nicole MacDonald. “This is a tragic incident that will have a forever impact on so many.”

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District No. 42 also released a statement about the incident, calling it an unimaginably difficult time.

“Our focus now is on ensuring that counselling supports are available to any students, staff, and school communities who may be impacted by this news,” said SD42.

An online fundraiser has been set up by Stephanie St. Arnaud, who said she is a close family friend of the boy, whom she identified as Chace Nicol.

“I started the GoFundMe to help with the burden of the extra costs,” said St. Arnaud. “It was the least I could do to help my close friend.”

The GoFundMe has already surpassed $35,000 in only 18 hours thanks to donations from more than 480 community members and organizations.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/chace-nicol.

