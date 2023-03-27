Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27. (RCMP photo)

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27. (RCMP photo)

One of B.C.’s ‘most wanted’ arrested near Nakusp: Charges date back to the ’90s

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27

Nakusp RCMP has arrested one of the province’s ‘most wanted’ criminals.

According to Cpl. Thomas Gill of the Nakusp RCMP, police received reports that Robin Bousquet, a 47-year-old violent offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole, was staying at a house in the Fauquier area, approximately 55 km south of Nakusp.

On Monday (March 27) morning, police arrived at the house, where he was found alongside another individual. Bousquet was arrested without issue and transported to Nakusp RCMP headquarters.

Bousquet will be moved to a federal correctional facility where he will serve the remaining time on his sentence for a number of charges including breaking and entering and theft which date back to the mid-90’s.

Cpl. Gill added that the general public’s assistance was instrumental in locating and arresting Bousquet.

READ MORE: Forging ahead: How a Revelstokian made a career of molding metal

READ MORE: Princeton Posse assistant coach dies in vehicle crash

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NakuspRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Next story
B.C. to provide 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Peter Holub, Ecosystem Restoration Specialist with the Province of B.C., discusses some of the fuels a controlled burn was targeting. (Ruth Lloyd file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prescribed burns planned along Highway 20 in April

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, looks to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Teams play like champions at Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo

The CMH redevelopment project includes an addition to the existing hospital as well as renovations to the existing facility. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
B.C. reduces district costs by over $36 million for Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade

Pop-up banner image