Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks during a COVID-19 update in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks during a COVID-19 update in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Omicron vaccine available to most in B.C. by end of October, say Dix and Bonnie Henry

Health Canada approved the “bivalent” COVID vaccine on Thursday (Sept. 1).

British Columbia’s top doctor and health minister say most residents should expect to be able to receive a COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant this month or in October.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a joint statement the province is set to begin distributing doses of Moderna’s newly approved vaccine as soon as supply arrives, with more information coming next Tuesday.

Health Canada approved the so-called “bivalent” vaccine that also targets the original strain of the virus on Thursday (Sept. 1).

Henry and Dix describe the shot as being more effective at protecting people from serious illness caused by Omicron, the most common variant of COVID-19 currently circulating in B.C.

Moderna is providing Canada with 12 million doses of the vaccine, and they say B.C. officials will work with the federal government to ensure the province’s supply.

Officials are expected to provide further information about timing and eligibility for the shots on Sept. 6.

Henry and Dix say the vaccine will arrive over several weeks and shots will be available at health-authority clinics and pharmacies.

– The Canadian Press

Breaking NewsCoronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Family of Indigenous man killed after police shooting in Vancouver demand public inquest
Next story
Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Birarda to apologize for sex offences: lawyer

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation newly-elected councillor Dancing Water Sandy, left, and Chief Willie Sellars attended the Kamloopa Pow Wow, July 29-31. (Photo submitted)
Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow a path toward healing for WLFN

Sockeye salmon have returned to Williams Lake, a rare sight for the lakecity. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sockeye salmon return to Williams Lake

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon at this summer’s Northwest Regional Airshow in Terrace. (Staff/Terrace Standard)
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon makes northern B.C. pitch during Terrace visit

Sarah Jane Scouten performed on a Saturday evening on the main stage at a previous Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sarah Jane Scouten performs Saturday evening on the main stage at Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos)
Arts on the Fly cancelled, to try again next year