Oliver RCMP Const. Walsh feeds a very hungry pig that was without a food source during recent evacuations from the Nk’Mip fire. (contributed)

Oliver Mountie helps hungry pig left behind during Nk’Mip fire evacuations

The officer brought produce to the pig for two days

An Oliver police officer with the Indigenous Policing Section went beyond the call of duty to help out a very hungry pig left without food during the Nk’Mip evacuation orders last week.

On Monday, as the Nk’Mip Wildfire was threatening homes on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve near Oliver, Const. Walsh was the first emergency responder on scene and went door to door evacuating residents.

Walsh was familiar with one of these properties and the animals there. In the following days, Const. Walsh returned to the property on Inkameep Road and discovered several animals did not survive the fire.

He did locate a pig that was without any food source. Walsh took it upon himself to go to the local Buy-Low Foods in Oliver, who donated a large supply of spoiled produce which he delivered over the next two days until the owner of the property returned.

Const. Walsh went above and beyond this week in his response to the citizens of our community, said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth of the Oliver RCMP.

The compassion shown to go out of his way for this animal is heartwarming, especially during this time of high stress and danger for so many people. I know the comments and captions are going to roll in mocking police and calling us pigs, but there are few people out there who have stepped up like Brad did this week.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts north of Highway 3 rescinded

