Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Travis Hogg was also given one-year hunting prohibition

A Princeton man has been fined $8,000 under the Wildlife Act for illegally killing a moose near China Creek in November 2021.

Travis Hogg pleaded guilty August 2, in Penticton court, to using another person’s hunting licence.

According to a Conservation Officer Service release, after killing the moose, Hogg had a second party purchase and cancel their species license to cover the moose, which allowed Hogg to continue hunting on his Limited Hunting Authorization.

During the initial investigation, the moose was seized and the meat was donated to the local crisis assistance group to distribute to families in need after the November floods.

Hogg was also charged with failing to comply with the condition of a hunting licence, however that charge was stayed as part of the plea deal.

He was also given a one-year hunting prohibition.

Charges against Herbert Hogg for allowing another person to use his hunting licence and providing a false statement in written form were also stayed.

