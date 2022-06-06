Sea lions were spotted trapped inside Cermaq Canada’s Rant Point salmon farm site in April. (Jeremy Mathieu / Clayoquot Action Photo)

Sea lions were spotted trapped inside Cermaq Canada’s Rant Point salmon farm site in April. (Jeremy Mathieu / Clayoquot Action Photo)

Officials hunt for harm-free ways to combat voracious sea lions prowling B.C. fish farms

“DFO staff have witnessed reduced sea lion activity at these sites in recent weeks”

Sea lions continue to prowl fish farms on Vancouver Island’s west coast as federal officials work to ensure efforts to thwart them aren’t putting them at risk

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it is monitoring sea lion activity around Cermaq Canada salmon farm sites near Tofino after area residents began ringing alarm bells in April. Dozens of sea lions were spotted inside Cermaq’s Rant Point site, feasting on the farmed Atlantic salmon within.

“DFO staff have been on a number of sites and remain in constant contact with farm operations to ensure accurate information and that deterrent efforts are being safely put in place,” a DFO spokesperson told Black Press Media via email.

They added that DFO has “a strict requirement that no sea lions can be euthanized,” and that aquaculture licences require operators to ensure as little risk to marine mammals as possible.

“Attempts to deter the sea lions and to remove them from the net pens, with least harm to the animals, have been ongoing in consultation with DFO biologists,” they wrote. “Cermaq’s Conditions of Licence do not allow acoustic deterrents below water. However, DFO does permit the use of deterrent noise, such as an air cannon, above water.”

The spokesperson said Cermaq is required to take all reasonable steps necessary to free any sea lions from their farms and that DFO will investigate any reports of sea lions being harmed.

“DFO staff have witnessed reduced sea lion activity at these sites in recent weeks,” they wrote. “DFO continues to work with industry to develop effective strategies to deter sea lions, including the adoption of infrastructure that is resistant to predator attacks. This includes stronger predator netting, higher perimeter fencing and upgraded electric fencing.”

Cermaq has yet to respond to a Black Press Media request for comment.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Locals alarmed as sea lions feast on B.C. fish farm

READ MORE: Fish farm culled 15 sea lions near Tofino

READ MORE: Trapped humpback whale freed from salmon farm near Tofino

Salmon farmingTofino,Wildlife

Previous story
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges
Next story
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Just Posted

A map showing the areas included in a recent high streamflow advisory for the North Thompson and Cariboo Mountains. (B.C. River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory for Cariboo Mountains and North Thompson

A map showing the area included in the flood watch issued on June 5, 2022. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)
Flood watch for Dean River issued, could surpass 10-year flows

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

Following a night of heavy rains Sunday, June 5, the Fraser River is much higher than usual Monday morning seen here from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake. A rock that is usually exposed is now underwater which is very rare, said one resident. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Fraser River high following night of rain in Cariboo Chilcotin