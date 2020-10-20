Indigenous artists (L-R) (top) Jaalen Edenshaw, Kelly Robinson, Lou-Ann Neel, Nathan Wilson, Evelyn Vanderhoop and Cole Speck have been recipients of this year's Fulmer Award in First Nations Art. (BC Achievement Foundation photos)

Nuxalk’s Kelly Robinson among six B.C. Indigenous artists recognized with Fulmer Award

Artists celebrated for artistic excellence

Bella Coola resident Kelly Robinson says it is his culture that fuels his passion of making art.

With descendants from the Nuxalk and Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, the 2020 Fulmer Award in First Nations Art recipient tells the stories of those of his ancestors on B.C’s northwest coast through art such as jewellery, face masks and totem poles.

“You could read a book or watch a movie but you’ll never get the same feeling as a relative who is emotionally well within the present place of where you are and telling those stories with heart and with joy in their voice,” Robinson said.

“You’ll never get a feeling quite like it, and those stories are really based off of life, they’re based off of nature, and they’re so connected with everything.”

Under the guidance of his uncle, noted master carver Alvin Mack, Robinson developed his own techniques in creation of two and three dimensional art forms, the B.C. Achievement Foundation (BCAF) noted.

He graduated in 2010 from the Northwest Coast Jewellery Arts program at the Native Education College in Vancouver, and two years later from the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art.

“I’m very proud,” Robinson said of being a 2020 Fulmer Award First Nations Art recipient.

“There’s a lot of really prestigious honourable artists that have won it in the past, and now that I’ve won it I’m really grateful.”

Awarded since 2006, the Fulmer Award in First Nations Art celebrates artistic excellence in both traditional and contemporary art by Indigenous artists across B.C.

Robinson is currently working on completing a second totem pole carved from red cedar for Nuxalk Nation’s Big House to be located on Tonquin Road. After having received a grant through the BC Arts Council, Robinson also hopes to complete a panel for Acwsalcta School which will represent the past, present and future through a raven, killer whale and eagle.

Joining Robinson as a 2020 Fulmer Award recipient are Haida Nation member and cedar carver Jaalen Edenshaw of Masset, Kwakwaka’wakw artist Lou-Ann Neel of Victoria and Haisla artist and carver Nathan Wilson of Terrace.

Receiving an Award of Distinction is Haida weaver Evelyn Vanderhoop of Masset. The Crabtree McLennan Emerging Artist Award went to 29-year-old Kwakwaka’wakw carver Cole Speck of Campbell River.

Each awardee will be celebrated through short online documentaries in November.

“Their work both respects deep traditions and shimmers with the new,” stated BCAF chair Anne Giardini.

“This year’s awardees join eighty artists from the Award’s past fourteen years.”

Read More: Vancouver Island Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds
Next story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Just Posted

Kelly Robinson is one of six artists chosen by an independent jury to receive a 2020 Fulmer Award in First Nations Art. (BC Achievement Foundation photo)
Nuxalk’s Kelly Robinson among six B.C. Indigenous artists recognized with Fulmer Award

Artists celebrated for artistic excellence

BC Liberal Party candidate for the North Coast Roy Jones Jr. will hold virtual face-to-face meetings for North Coast communities on Oct. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Liberal Candidate Roy Jones Jr, will meet constituents virtually

Face to face conversations will be held on Oct. 18 for North Coast communities

The rockslide occurred just east of Firvale before Snowshoe Creek (photo submitted)
Heavy rain causes mud, debris on Highway 20

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning on Thursday morning

Harvests of all bivalves, including razor clams (pictured), are off limits in most areas of B.C.’s North Coast due to a sudden rise in biotoxins. (File photo)
Marine biotoxins force closure of North Coast shellfish harvesting

Blooms on the rise during winter months

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Phillip Tallio, convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s death

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island residents warned to watch livestock, pets after bear kills llama

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

Investigators work at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek. - Image credit: Observer file photo.
Sex workers allegedly called to farm of Okanagan man convicted of assault, RCMP investigating

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Most Read