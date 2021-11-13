Nuxalk Health requires employees in direct contact with clients be vaccinated

“We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as we know it is our best defense against this virus.”

All employees of Nuxalk Health in direct contact with patients and clients will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The Nuxalk Nation continues to monitor and evaluate the COVID-19 situation both locally and throughout the province,” said Kirsten Milton, health director for the Nuxalk Nation.

“We are committed to keeping our community safe and protecting our most vulnerable, and this includes mandatory vaccinations for our healthcare staff who are working directly with clients, as well as ensuring any of our public events follow vaccination requirements.”

Milton said the health centre is currently rolling out third doses for community members.

“We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as we know it is our best defense against this virus.”

Nuxalk administration announced in a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that chief and council voted in favour of supporting Nuxalk Health’s directive.

Nuxalk administration also noted it will follow provincial guidelines surrounding COVID-19 protocols for all public events held at Nuxalk Nation owned and managed facilities and will follow public health orders regarding vaccination status and capacity limits.

All Nuxalk Nation staff are invited to get their third dose of the vaccine as well as the seasonal flu shot on Friday, Nov. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the community health room where there will be a drop-in clinic.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, the Nuxalk Nation Emergency Operations Centre confirmed six active cases of COVID-19 in the community and encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms to get a test and self-isolate.



