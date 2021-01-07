Nuxalk elections set for March 16

Nuxalk Nation members will head to the polls this spring. As required by the federal Indian Act, elections for Chief and Council must be held every two years and are set for Sunday, March 16, 2021.

A meeting of the Eligible Electors of the Nuxalk Nation, will be held at the Nuxalk Hall located at Nuxalk Nation on February 1, 2021 beginning at 4:00PM and lasting until 7:00PM for purpose of Eligible Electors nominating candidates for the positions of one (1) Chief and twelve (12) Councillors for the ensuing term.

Due to COVID-19, electors are encouraged to submit nomination ballots by mail. Incumbent chief Wally Webber has served four terms as Nuxalk Nation Chief.