Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Cariboo Chilcotin residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over the city of Williams Lake starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Tribune readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and could also be seen in Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

