Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)

Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)

Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted

The health authority said they are aligning their restrictions with the rest of B.C.

Northern Health has announced that COVID-19 restrictions specific to Northern B.C. have now been lifted.

On Jan. 20, the health authority released an information bulletin saying they are aligning their public health orders for events and gatherings with the rest of the province.

“NH Medical Health Officers have assessed that the BC-wide measures announced and updated at the provincial level this week, will help to limit the impacts of the current Omicron-driven rates of COVID-19 on northern communities and health care resources,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

Northern Health noted that the north continues to see increases in new COVID infections but rates of serious illness and hospitalizations have not increased beyond levels seen in other parts of the province.

Although the Northern Health specific restrictions have been repealed, all current provincial public health orders on masks in public indoor settings, on gatherings and events, and on restaurants, pubs, bars and nightclubs continue to be in effect and enforced in the Northern Health region.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4
Next story
Police enforcement at Fairy Creek Watershed cost Canadians more than $10 million

Just Posted

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal BC Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. (Mercy Snow photo)
Nuxalk totem pole stuck in limbo, ‘no clear path’ to remove it from Royal BC Museum

SAMS students Luke Wheatley and William Dishkin learn bike mechanics during a course offered recently at the school. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola students ride into new year with bike mechanic skills

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake