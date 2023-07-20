Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)

North Okanagan fires under control, road reopens

Lightning suspected cause of Enderby and Sicamous fires

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.

A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.

North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.

Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.

The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.

The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.

Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.

DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.

READ MORE: Small fire sparked behind formerly-burned Vernon gymnastics gym

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour
Next story
BC Wildfire responding with air support to out-of-control fire in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour

Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House competes in girls barrel racing at the Little Britches Rodeo held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24, 2022. (Liz Twan photo)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo ready to roll July 22, 23

Eliguk Lake Lodge owner Arön Toland has been fighting the Gatcho Lake fire solo for the last five days. He sent this photo to his wife Jennifer who evacuated with their four dogs to Fort St. James. (Arön Toland photo)
West Chilcotin lodge owner continues to battle Gatcho Lake wildfire