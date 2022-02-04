Search for missing B.C. mother and her infant son reaches across western Canada

Vancouver Island pair last seen by family on Jan. 4 may have gone to Manitoba

Jacqueline Nelson and her infant son Kane were last seen by family on January 4, 2022. (RCMP Handout)

Jacqueline Nelson and her infant son Kane were last seen by family on January 4, 2022. (RCMP Handout)

A search is underway for a Vancouver Island mother and her infant son who may be halfway across the country.

Mounties from the the Duncan area are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Jacqueline Nelson and her three-month-old son Kane.

The pair were reported missing on the afternoon of Jan. 24, but were last seen by family on Jan. 4.

“On Jan. 24, 2022, family received electronic communication but it has not been confirmed that it was directly from Jacqueline,” said a news release from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “Police have reason to believe that Jacqueline may have been in Manitoba around Jan. 27, 2022. This has yet to be confirmed and it is not known if she is still there.”

Officers believe Nelson and her son may be driving, or passengers in a blue, 2006 Honda Civic, four-door sedan, with a B.C. licence plate of NE0 98G. The clear coat on the hood and roof is peeling.

The mother is described as being 115-pounds and standing 5-foot-3, with red hair and blue eyes.

Those with information about the pair or their whereabouts are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Previous story
B.C. Liberal audit of new members was extensive, lawyer tells court
Next story
Provinces need $28 billion more a year for health care, premiers say

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox chief, Chief Joe Alphonse attended a Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in Nation continues residential school healing journey

(file photo)
Fraudulent ‘gifting circle’ investigated in 100 Mile House

The Surrey Local Immigration Partnership is holding two online workshops Feb. 4 and 5 , both from 10 to 10:30 a.m., to explain how to use a new racism-mapping tool. (Stock photo)
B.C. immigrant organization hopes racism mapping tool will prompt change

An ambulance is parked at the emergency department at the Lakeridge Health hospital in Bowmanville, Ont. on Wednesday January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Balance between normal life and managing COVID may be more attainable now: Tam