North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council

Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)

A 22-year old Heiltsiuk nation woman, Clea Schooner, has been named to the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council on Dec. 13., and will provide ongoing feedback to the government on priorities and policies that matter to youth.

The woman from Bella Bella was appointed to the 18-member council from more than 250 other applicants.

“Congratulations to Clea Schooner and all the other young people who were appointed to the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council,” Rice said. “This council will provide young people across B.C. with a platform to share what matters most to them, so we can work together to build a better and brighter future.”

Schooner has a special interest in environmental sustainability and has served previously as the communications lead for Qqs Projects Society, a community-driven, charitable non-profit group focused on the Great Bear Rainforest.

“I’m excited to be part of this council and to have the opportunity to raise issues that are important to all of us, like climate action, and bring to the table a shifted perspective of Indigenous values and beliefs. These topics need our attention now for a better future,” she said. “I look forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help me be a strong advocate for my community and for the next generation.”

The young leader’s council will be chaired by Brittny Anderson, the premier s special adviser on youth. They will discuss issues such as education, employment, income, mental health and the environment.

“I m looking forward to working with these remarkable young people to hear first-hand what is needed in the North Coast and Nechako region to help improve their lives and opportunities,” Anderson said.

Council members will serve one-year terms with the option to remain on the council for up to three terms. The first meeting is planned for spring 2022 and will be held quarterly.

“I’m glad to see the diversity of our province reflected in the membership of our first StrongerBC Young Leaders Council,” Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, said. “The pandemic has exposed inequalities that we can’t ignore. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work with the council to tackle the pressing issues they care about, including building an economy that works for more British Columbians in every corner of our province.

READ MORE: New youth centre in Prince Rupert

Norman Galimski | Journalist