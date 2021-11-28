Rail lines running parallel to the U.S. border are sandbagged in Abbotsford. Andy Holota / Black Press Media photo.

Rail lines running parallel to the U.S. border are sandbagged in Abbotsford. Andy Holota / Black Press Media photo.

UPDATE: Sumas, Wa., sounds flood siren, Nooksack River flowing over U.S. border into Abbotsford

100 millimetres of rain dumped on the region raised water levels at bottom of Sumas Lake by 3 inches

The City of Sumas has sounded their flood sirens. The Nooksack River has breached its banks in Everson and is flowing across Main Street and into Abbotsford.

The alarm was sounded at 3:13 p.m., and the city has warned there may be a short amount of time before all roads in and out of Sumas could close.

“After that point, it will be safer to shelter in place. Please make any necessary preparations now,” the city said.

Sumas Mayor John Perry said Main Street has closed, and their fields are full of surface water that have limited capacity.

Mayor Henry Braun said earlier at a press conference this afternoon, that once the water crosses Main Street, there is nothing to stop it from flowing into Abbotsford.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been sandbagging Huntingdon Village along the U.S. border to divert the flow of the water into the eastern side of the Sumas Prairie, which is already flooded.

RELATED: Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

PHOTOS: Abbotsford Police plead with Huntingdon Village residents to heed evacuation order

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Canada’s first 2 cases of Omicron COVID variant detected in Ontario
Next story
Omicron response should focus on global vaccine equity, not travel bans: scientists

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
State of local emergency declared due to COVID-19 by Nuxalk Nation

One of the flooded farms in Sumas Prairie from an aerial tour with provincial officials, Nov. 23, 2021. Some farms are recovering but more heavy rain is expected. (B.C. government photo)
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Water rises near Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo/B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford closed again due to flood threat

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth