Nohomin Creek Fire sees slow growth from rocky slopes, sparse fuels

The fire is burning approximately 1.7 km northwest of Lytton

A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Nohomin Creek Wildfire continues to burn northwest of Lytton.

There has been no significant growth through the long weekend, despite hot and dry conditions.

The fire, estimated at 2,910 hectares, is burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrain with growth driven mostly by wind and gravity.

An evacuation alert issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations on July 14 remains in place.

The fire is suspected to be human caused, but is still under investigation.

Currently 79 firefighters, 11 helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to fight the blaze.

bc wildfiresLytton