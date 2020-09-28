Pacific Coastal plans to offer four flights per week by Oct. 4 (Pacific Coastal photo)

No plans to discontinue bus service, says Pacific Coastal

The company will continue to provide transfers to Anahim Lake on weather days

Pacific Coastal says it has no plans to cancel the Bella Coola – Anahim Lake bus run on bad weather days, president Quentin Smith confirmed today (Sept.28).

“The service is going to continue as the status quo,” Smith said. ” We will still be providing bus service to Anahim Lake on bad weather days.”

Smith said there was never a plan to cut the service entirely, but that the company had wanted to invest in a new bus to deal with the road travel. They had started looking for a replacement pre-COVID, but due to the effects of the pandemic they aren’t planning make the investment this year.

“That road requires a very robust bus,” Smith explained. “Replacement costs for a new bus were estimated at about 180K for a custom built vehicle, but with everything going on it’s hard to invest in a new bus.”

The present bus has been in service for several years and Smith says there is nothing wrong with it; it continues to pass commercial inspections and has not presented them with any problems. Smith said there are other challenges to consider as well, one of them being the limitations on the airport in Anahim Lake regarding passenger load during take off and landing.

“We could possibly end up in a situation where we can’t carry the same amount of passengers out of Anahim Lake because of the airport restrictions and the weather,” he said. “In the winter with the cooler weather it’s not as bad, but it is a challenge.”

Unbeknownst to many passengers, warmer weather can be just as challenging as the dreaded “bus day.” Hot air is less dense than cold air, meaning aircraft require more engine power to generate the same thrust and lift as they would in cooler climes. This situation is exacerbated when you factor in short runways and smaller planes, something Pacific Coastal has to deal with in both Anahim Lake and Bella Coola airports.

“We want to continue to maintain the service,” said Smith. “When we approached the stakeholders they all have been really good in supporting us.”

Pacific Coastal cancelled flights in and out of Bella Coola in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only resumed a three day a week service in July. The company plans to increase that to four days per week as of Oct. 4 with flights on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan
Next story
No safe mask option for bearded members, RCMP says, but force is exploring solutions

Just Posted

No plans to discontinue bus service, says Pacific Coastal

The company will continue to provide transfers to Anahim Lake on weather days

New bus service announced for Bella Coola

The shuttle will run to Williams Lake and Kamloops

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Bella Coola Heli Sports now offering yacht-based heliskiing starting at $319K

BCHS has partnered with Maple Leaf Adventures and the MV Cascadia

Liberals and Greens yet to announce North Coast candidates

North Coast candidates have until two weeks before the election to name contenders

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Open letter urges B.C. to pause work at Site C dam to review costs, geotechnical issues

Dam has been affected by possible COVID-19 delays

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy

Most Read