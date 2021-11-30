FILE – A worker picks up a COVID-19 self collection test kit which are given to arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – A worker picks up a COVID-19 self collection test kit which are given to arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No Omicron-specific restrictions planned as B.C. tests 200+ travellers from affected regions

COVID variant has sparked concerns over its transmissibility, vaccine resistance

The province is having just over 200 recent travellers from the southern African countries where Omicron has been spreading undergo PCR testing.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday (Nov. 29) that of the 900-1,000 recent arrivals from those countries, 204 came to B.C. prior to Canada enacting a travel ban in response to the new variant.

Four cases of the Omicron variant have now been discovered in Canada, all in Ontario. The new variant, first detected in South Africa but with cases already found across Europe, Australia and in Canada, sparked concern from the World Health Organization over fears it may be more transmissible and more resistant to current vaccines.

Health officials have urged British Columbians to get vaccinated and follow public health rules as their best protection against Omicron.

Booster dose programs have been rolling out across the country and in B.C., Dix said that over 400,000 people, including 40 per cent of those over 70 years old, have received their booster.

Dix said there are currently no plans for the province to escalate its booster shot program, which would see all British Columbians ages 12 and up eligible for their third dose six to eight months after they receive their second.

The health minister said there were also no plans to bring in new Omicron-specific restrictions. Currently, Northern Health, Interior Health and the eastern part of Fraser Health have additional COVID-19 restrictions, while the rest of B.C. is at full capacity for venues that require proof of vaccinations. Face masks continue to be mandatory for indoor settings.

READ MORE: Travel restrictions amid Omicron variant strand Canadian field hockey team

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Homes lost, road wiped out due to rising river near Hope after days of rain
Next story
Are you this dog’s owner? BC SPCA looking out for dog displaced during Abbotsford flooding

Just Posted

FILE – People watch the rising flood waters crossing the Canada/United States border in Huntington Village in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Peak’ of next atmospheric river to drench B.C.’s central coast, meteorologist says

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
State of local emergency declared due to COVID-19 by Nuxalk Nation

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant, in isolation