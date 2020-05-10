Staff members stand at a window as they watch a parade of well wishers as they drive through Orchard Villa Care home, in Pickering, Ont. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Experts say the path to fixing long-term care in Canada after the pandemic is not clear, but all agree it starts with improving work conditions for carers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

No easy fix for long-term care, but it starts with working conditions: experts

Many of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths have been at longterm care homes

Experts say the path to fixing long-term care after the COVID-19 pandemic is not clear, but many agree it starts with improving conditions for the caregivers who work in them.

Policy-makers and politicians have vowed to fix Canada’s neglected long-term care system in the wake of the disastrous outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, leading to the deaths of thousands of people in nursing and retirement homes.

The Canadian Labour Congress has released 21 recommendations to improve conditions once the pandemic is over, including higher wages and providing full-time status to workers.

The group also recommends Canada put an end to private care homes and improve federal oversight by incorporating the facilities into the Canada Health Act.

Dr. Samir Sinha with the National Institute on Ageing says it may be too early in the pandemic to know if private or public homes are faring better, but data will help inform a review once the crisis is over.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she would be interested in such a review, so Canada can make changes to ensure that seniors are allowed to age in safety and dignity.

READ MORE: B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Army & Navy department stores will never reopen
Next story
B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation implementing road closures and restrictions

Access will be restricted as of May 8

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Regional district issues evacuation order, alert in Quesnel area

The alert is connected with seven properties in the Maple Drive area south of the city

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Most Read