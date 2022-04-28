RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

No charges yet in Fort St. James trailer park murder investigation

Investigation into February homicide remains “active and ongoing”: RCMP

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit confirmed an investigation into a shooting incident that left one man dead in Fort St. James this February remains “active and ongoing” on Thursday (April 28).

On Feb. 25 just after 11:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer park in the 800-block of Spruce Road in Fort St. James.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old resident was arrested but charges have not been recommended to the BC Prosecutions Service, so no suspect name is available.

North District Major Crime Unit Inspector Lorne Wood said on Feb 26 that police believe this was a targeted incident between two men, who were known to each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police can contact Fort St. James RCMP at 250- 996-8269.

READ MORE: Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

READ MORE: ‘This has to stop’: Community mourns death of Fort St. James woman

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

CrimemurderRCMP

Previous story
Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested
Next story
VIDEO: ICBC ditches decals, rolls out online insurance renewals May 1

Just Posted

Brayden Methot is the representative plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against ICBC that claims it underpaid accident victims. (Black Press Media file photo)
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC, led by crash victim from Williams Lake, gets green light

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

The Tour de Bella Coola has been taking place in the valley since 2008. (Photo submitted)
Tour de Bella Coola bike ride ready to roll May 1

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall