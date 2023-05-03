The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

River flows are heavy in the area as region prepares for storm

The Nicola Valley has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for the evening of May 3, prompting the weather service to ask residents to stay inside.

River levels on both the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers running through Merritt have risen considerably recently due to hot temperatures melting the snowpack as well as considerable rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” reads the alert. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

READ MORE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

READ MORE: Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

Boundary residents urged to prepare 'grab and go' bag amid continued flood risks
UPDATE: South Canim Lake Road now open

The fire hall in Cache Creek is under water due to flooding, as seen in this image taken May 2. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday evening and Wednesday (May 2 and 3) as a result of the flooding. (Sheila Olson photo)
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Members of the Cache Creek Fire Department worked into the night to try and keep floodwaters at bay. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
Highway 97 closed at Cache Creek due to flooding

Water from Cache Creek flows between two rows of Hesco barriers after overwhelming the culvert at Quartz Road on the morning of May 2. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
5 properties under evacuation order as Cache Creek flooding continues

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)
Rain helps bring South Cariboo wildfires under control