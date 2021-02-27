New York mandates strict dance ‘zones,’ distancing when weddings resume

Florists prepare bouquets as people wait in a long line to enter the New York City Marriage Bureau, on Valentine’s Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York’s new coronavirus-era dance rules aren’t exactly “Footloose” strict, but don’t plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.

The state says that when wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.

Even then, the rules say, dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones” — spaces that should be at least 36 square feet (3.3 square meters) in size and positioned at least 6 feet (2 metres) apart from other dance zones and tables. There’s no switching dance zones, either.

Happy couples can still take a twirl for a ceremonial first dance, and other couples can join in, but they must all stay 6 feet apart.

Live music performers and other entertainers are allowed, but if they’re unmasked or playing a wind instrument, they must be separated from attendees by 12 feet (4 metres) or an appropriate physical barrier.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced that weddings can begin again on March 15. Venues will be restricted to 50% of capacity, up to 150 guests, and all must be tested for coronavirus beforehand.

