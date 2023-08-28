New wildfire in Chilcotin grows to 50 hectares

A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)
A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Siwash turnoff. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Siwash turnoff. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)
A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Stum Lake turnoff. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Stum Lake turnoff. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)

Airtankers could seen flying out of Williams Lake toward the Chilcotin Monday (Aug. 28) as the BC Wildfire Service responded swiftly to a new wildfire in the Chilcotin.

Discovered on Monday at 3:26 p.m., the fire is in an area known locally as Siwash or Gwetislh, just south of Chilko River.

There are two helicopters and six airtankers responding to this fire as well as wildfire crews.

As of Monday evening, the fire was estimated to be 50 hectares and is considered out of control.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from along Highway 20.

The area is an important location for gathering, with the 33rd Annual Tŝilhqot’in Nation Gathering just hosted in Gwetislh (Siwash) from August 22 -24.

bcwildfireChilcotin

Previous story
UPDATE: West Kelowna wildfire remains out of control at 12,635 hectares

Just Posted

A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)
New wildfire in Chilcotin grows to 50 hectares

Boating tours on Chilko Lake of delegation from northern Sweden to Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Tsilhqot'in National Government photo)
Two nations collaborate on culture, environment at Chilcotin meet-up

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Oliver Berger (L) is the Potato House’s “composteur,” monitoring and processing the compost, which is later donated as soil to community members around Williams Lake. Here he is pictured with Tom Bunn. (Photo submitted).
The Potato House, ‘Canada’s only 24/7 drive-through composting service’