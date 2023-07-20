A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered near Okanagan Connector, Highway 5A

The blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection.

The blaze was discovered at Minnie Lake just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is deemed out of control and is 1.5 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation.

More to come.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaMerrittOkanaganPrinceton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau ‘dismayed’ at B.C. port union’s ‘unacceptable’ decision to reject deal
Next story
Likely no earthquake risk from storing CO2 under ocean off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Eliguk Lake Lodge owner Arön Toland has been fighting the Gatcho Lake fire solo for the last five days. He sent this photo to his wife Jennifer who evacuated with their four dogs to Fort St. James. (Arön Toland photo)
West Chilcotin lodge owner continues to battle Gatcho Lake wildfire

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

A portion of a new painting by Kathleen Booth in an exhibit at the Art House. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola art exhibit inspired by artist’s trip across Canada in 2022

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to attack the Young Creek wildfire near Bella Coola as seen here July 17. (BCWS photo)
Pilot car-led traffic resumes on Bella Coola Hill Tuesday, July 18