A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave

Lytton saw the highest temperature at 42 C

B.C.’s heat wave isn’t over yet. As the province enters the cooler stretch of the warmer weather, several regions have set new daily temperature records.

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows at least 10 municipalities tied or exceeded their all-time highs for July 27. The weather agency says a strong ridge of high pressure is driving the heat wave.

The highest temperature was recorded in Lytton where it reached 42 degrees, surpassing the old daily record of 40 degrees celsius set in 1939. During the heat dome event of 2021, Lytton set the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada at 49 C.

Other records include:

• Bella Bella – 29.6 C

• Clinton – 34.1 C

• Dawson Creek – 32.2 C

• Fort St. John – 31.7 C

• Mackenzie Area – 33.3 C

• Nelson – 38 C

• Puntzi Mountain – 34.9 C

• Metro Vancouver – 30.4 C

Nearly every region of B.C. remains under a heat warning. Temperatures are expected to cool down this weekend.

