FILE - This file photo taken March 16, 2014 shows a general view of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. A law has come into force in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them. The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday. (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)

New Scottish law makes period products free for all

Scotland says it’s first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products

A law has taken effect in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them.

The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday.

Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities as well as local government bodies must make a range of period products available for free in their bathrooms. The Scottish government already invested millions of pounds since 2017 to fund free period products in educational institutions, but the law makes it a legal requirement.

A mobile phone app also helps people find the nearest place — such as the local library or community center — where they can pick up period products.

“Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said.

“This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they cannot access period products,” she added.

The bill, which was passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by Scottish Parliament lawmaker Monica Lennon, who had campaigned against “period poverty” — when someone who needs sanitary products can’t afford them.

The Scottish government said its move was world-leading, with countries including South Korea and New Zealand taking similar approaches.

RELATED: B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

HealthPoverty

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver against the Coastal GasLink pipeline
Next story
‘I just love to live’: Vernon woman celebrates 100th birthday

Just Posted

(File photo)
Heat warning issued for Kitimat, Terrace and Central Coast

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

One of the paintings in the current show on display at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola’s Art House hosts work of two young artists

It took roughly five weeks for production company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment to shoot all the scenes for Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya filmed at Barkerville and Cotton House. (Photo submitted).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film