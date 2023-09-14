New fund aims to strengthen food security for rural B.C.

A new provincial Food Affordability and Innovation Fund is aimed at improving food security and small processor competitiveness in rural B.C. (Pixabay Photo)

The provincial government has launched a new fund aimed at shoring up the food supply chain in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

Government will invest up to $15.5 million in the B.C. Food Storage, Distribution and Retail Program as part of its new Food Affordability and Innovation Fund.

The program is meant to increase food supply to rural and remote communities by creating new partnerships and collaborating on direct sourcing or bulk purchase of ingredients. The funds may be used to pay for warehouse and storage facility improvements, create shared transportation networks to pool shipments, and reduce food waste. It will also help to put in place modern inventory management technology to improve the efficiency of the food supply chain.

“By improving transportation and food storage, this investment will help increase food security and support B.C.’s rural, independent grocery-store operators who have been dealing with higher costs and slimmer margins to expand their capacity and serve their communities,” says a news release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Another $2 million is earmarked for a new B.C. Small Food Processor Scale-Up Program within the fund, to support food processors and abattoirs making less than $500,000 a year to grow their operations with investments in productivity, business opportunities and competitiveness.

The funding for both programs will be delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC.

“Food processors are an integral part of the B.C. agriculture and food sector,” Jack DeWit, chair of the foundation, said in a statement.

The fund is part of a $200-million food security announcement made last March.

“British Columbians rely on strong, local food systems and it is imperative that we look at ways to help strengthen our supply chains with new and innovative ideas,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By supporting this sector, we are helping increase food security and affordability, and strengthening local economies throughout B.C.”

More information on the criteria for the program and applications can be found online: www.iafbc.ca/food-storage-distribution-and-retail-program/

