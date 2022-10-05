The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

National gas price average rises slightly, still way below B.C. highs

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61

Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.

But according to CAA’s gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61.

Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents more than the day before, with Toronto seeing a change of just over a penny.

Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger increase, rising from yesterday’s average of $1.80 per litre to nearly $1.92 this morning.

When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of nearly $2.29 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of just over $2.36 per litre.

Gas prices

B.C. filmmaker documents stories of Canadian WWII veterans
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
CCRD requests provincial support for more inclusive regional district table with First Nations partners

Beekeeper John Hoyrup placed sections of a dead snag where honey bees had been living on top of bee boxes in order to rehome the bees whose snag was cut down. (Tara Larocque photo)
Meant to bee? A Cariboo landowner finds honey bee colony on property

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell during an interview with the Tribune on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city councillor seriously injured in motorcycle crash

About 100 people gathered Sunday, Oct. 2 outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment to mourn the loss of 21-year-old Surrance Myers who died Oct. 1 while in police custody. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Police watchdog investigating in-custody death of young Williams Lake man