Mysterious oil trail outside restaurant prompts call to Clearwater RCMP

Submitted by Sgt. Grant Simpson

Clearwater RCMP

Clearwater RCMP responded to 33 calls for service this past week.

On Sept. 25 at 10:50 a.m. a local restaurateur called the RCMP to report a mischief complaint that had occurred overnight at his restaurant in Clearwater.

It was reported that an unknown person dumped oil around the perimeter of the building, no damage done and no surveillance available. Const. Meyer attended and spoke to the restaurateur about the process to dispose of his cooking oil from the restaurant. The large oil bin did not have a cover on it, which had previously been ripped off by a bear and which now required replacement.

Const. Meyer observed a print of a bear’s hind foot in the oil. It appears that the bear fell into the large bin, got soaked in oil and climbed out smearing oil all over the place. Cont. Meyer advised the restaurateur to get the bin fixed as soon as possible due to the easy accessibility to animals. Mischief report unfounded.

On Sept. 28 at 5:29 p.m. a Birch Island man called the RCMP to report a theft of a bicycle from an address on Walker Road in Birch Island. It was reported that sometime between 11 a.m. and 4:54 p.m.the bike was stolen from his tent. The bike had not been locked up or secured, no video surveillance.

The bike is described as a black and red Boulder DS Mountain Bike, with angle cut seat post, white flashing light on left side of handle bars, disc brakes and a cable lock wrapped around the seat post. The bike also has a front brake lever ‘Kryptonite’ on it. Value of the bike around $1,000. Enquiries around the park by the owner were negative. The bike has been placed on file as ‘Stolen’. No witnesses or suspects identified at this time. File number provided to the owner for insurance purposes.

On Oct 1, 2023 at 7:35 a.m. a Kamloops man called from Mud Lake reporting that a person from a business on Mud Lake Forest Service Road, was threatening him and his hunting partners and interfering with their lawful hunt.

In speaking with the complainant it was confirmed no criminal threats were made, but that a male told him he would intentionally interfere with their hunting that night as he felt they were affecting his livelihood by hunting the animals in the area. Today, the same man arrived behind them at the east end of the lake, walked into the brush with his dog, fired three shots, then as the complainant and company were leaving fired one more.

The complainant confirmed he did not believe the shots were directed towards them, but rather to scare any animals away. The man also left, leaving his dog behind to bark and scare the game away. Conservation Officer, Jared Connatty was advised and provided with all contact information for the complainant along with details of his complaint as reported to police.

CO Connatty advised they would follow up and investigate this incident as interfering with a lawful hunt as per the wildlife act. Const. Tobin advised police would like to assist. The complainant was updated to this point. This incident is still under investigation and could lead to additional charges under the Firearms Act.

Sgt. Grant SIMPSON is the Detachment Commander of the Clearwater RCMP

Clearwater