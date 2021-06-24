Musicians set to perform live at Bella Coola Music Festival in July

The event is the weekend of July 17 and 18

After being silenced for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Bella Coola Music Festival are preparing to celebrate with the sounds of live music once again.

The popular festival is set to take place July 17th and 18th at the Bella Coola Fall Fair Grounds, said Rose Clark, artistic/executive director of the Bella Coola Music Festival.

“The Bella Coola Music Festival is over the moon to be able to open its gates this year, and celebrate music and art online and in person,” noted Clark. “Following B.C.’s re-start plan, by July 17th the festival will be able to sell tickets at the gate to anyone who wants to attend. This is incredible news considering the amount of B.C.-based talent that is going to hit our little stage.”

Clark said the Discovery Coast Music Festival Society has created a great show.

“From the circus of Blackberry Wood, to the multicultural rhythms of Kara-Kata Afrobeat Group, the Nuxalk Dancers, hometown flow of Rollah Mack and Russ The Muss! The line-up is so exciting!”

Clark said if you are unable to join us in person, the Fest is available to listen live on 91.1 FM Nuxalk Radio and, with many thanks to Rick Magnell and the local “Live-Stream Team,” via a video stream on the Festival website at www.bellacoolamusicfest.org.

Tickets will be available at the gate, cash only. The cost is $25 per day for adults, seniors and students pay $20 and children 12 and under are free.

The first performance starts at 11 a.m. with the last performance begins at 9:45 p.m.

