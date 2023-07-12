Multiple wildfires spark north of Kamloops following thunderstorm

Most of the blazes are suspected to be lightning caused

At least nine new wildfires sparked Wednesday evening in the Shuswap Highland area north of Kamloops and towards Adams Lake.

Following a thunderstorm watch for the Thompson-Okanagan, Wednesday afternoon, two blazes in the Cold Creek area, east of Rayleigh, ignited.

The Upper Cold Creek fire is the largest blaze to spark on Wednesday at an estimated 10 hectares. The wildfire is out-of- control and not responding to suppression efforts.

The Lower Cold Creek fire is an estimated .5 hectares and is also considered out-of-control. Both blazes are believed to be lightning-caused, with no evacuation orders or alerts in place.

North of Heffley Lake, the Devick Lake blaze is an estimated 1.5 hectares and continuing to spread. The cause of this fire is under investigation. There are no current evacuation orders or alerts in place.

West of Adams Lake, two blazes are burning close together, the Bush Creek East and Bush Creek West fires. Both of these wildfires are .009 hectares in size, currently have no evacuation orders or alerts relating to the incident and are under investigation for suspected cause.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is an estimated .4 hectares in size, it is considered out-of-control and suspected lightning-caused, with no evacuation orders or alerts in effect.

The Sinmax Creek blaze is also spreading, just northwest of Adams Lake, it is reported to be .009 hectares in size with an undetermined cause. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in place at this time.

The Gold Creek Forest Service Road wildfire is an estimated .009 hectares in size and is considered out-of-control. The cause of this blaze is under investigation.

BC Wildfire is aware of all of the incidents.

There are currently more than 300 wildfires burning throughout the province, with a number of evacuations and alerts affecting the Cariboo and Bulkley Nechako area.

