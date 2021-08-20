B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith grows to 70 hectares overnight

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
B.C. search and rescue team commends ‘excellent’ preparation of overdue camper
Next story
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

Just Posted

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Phillip Tallio loses appeal of 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin

The Bella Coola River was high at the end of June due to a quick melt caused by a heat wave. (Angie Mindus photo)
Search continues on Bella Coola River for two still missing after fishing boat capsizes

Ted Fisher is recovering in hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle collision with a moose east of Quesnel on the Barkerville Highway. (Brooke L’Heureux/GoFundMe)
Community rallies for Quesnel wildfire pilot injured in motorcycle collision with moose

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior