Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Prince George RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in the early hours of 2021.

According to a news release issued Sunday (Jan. 3), Mounties were alerted to a homicide in the 2800-block of 15 Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police found a 50-year-old man dead in a residence. The man’s name has not been made public.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call RCMP at 250-561-3300 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

