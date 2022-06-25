Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Mother of missing Kelowna woman confirms body found in flooded field is her daughter

‘It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that we have found our sweet Chelsea’

The mother of Chelsea Cardno has confirmed a body found in a flooded field near Mission Creek is her daughter.

Diane posted this message on the Help Us Find Chelsea Cardno Facebook Page this morning:

“Good morning everyone, this is Chelsea’s mom Diane. It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that we have found our sweet Chelsea. I need to take this time to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support over the last 11 days.

To all those that came out to help us search, the tireless hours out combing through the brush, walking hours along the Greenway, we left no stone unturned.

The community came together to bring my Sweet Pea home, and I will be forever grateful. Chelsea’s beloved JJ is still missing, so please keep your eyes open for him.

We ask for privacy in the coming days to come to terms with this great loss. At this time the family will not be making any statements to the media. We will reach out to a select few media outlets when are ready.”

Diane’s heart-breaking message also asks to keep following the page as the family will be planning a celebration of Chelsea’s life in the next few weeks.

Kelowna RCMP released a statement Jun.24 that a farmer had reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road around 5 p.m.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking NewsMissing womanMission

Previous story
B.C. hog farm protesters going to trial on Monday

Just Posted

The SAMS Grizzlies track team have had a successful year. Some members of the team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships June 9-11 in Langley. (Photo submitted)
SAMS track team puts Bella Coola on the map at zones, provincials

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat

Stan Fraser is walking from Bella Coola to Winnipeg for mental health awareness and to help raise funds for family in small centres to travel and stay near patients in treatment for mental illness. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Walk and Talk for Mental Health to go from Bella Coola to Winnipeg

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild