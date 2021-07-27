The majority of new infections in B.C. are now among people who have not had two doses of vaccine. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Most new B.C. COVID-19 cases are now among unvaccinated people

‘Walk-in-Wednesday’ immunization set for clinics on Aug. 4

With more than 80 per cent of eligible B.C. residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61 per cent with two doses, the majority of new infections are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released data Tuesday showing the vast majority of new cases are among people who have had no vaccine or have not yet reached 21 days with the first shot.

To get more people protected as cases begin to rise again, particularly in the Interior Health region, health authorities are opening more drop-in clinics for people seeking a first dose or who have waited 49 days or more for a second dose. The province launched its “Vax for B.C.” program Tuesday, with a website to find drop-in, mobile and special event clinics around the province.

The program includes a “Walk-in Wednesday” event on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with all clinics offering walk-in doses for those age 12 and up, including those who had a first shot before June 16. People should bring photo identification and their immunization record card if they have had a first dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the latest data show only five per cent of new infections are among people who have had two shots and two weeks to build immunization. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the latest effort to make vaccination easier to get as people take time off in summer.

“These next two weeks are crucial to our immunization campaign,” Henry said July 27.

Dr. Penny Ballam, leading the vaccination program, said the Vax for B.C. program is particularly targeting teens aged 12 to 17 while they are on summer vacation from school. Over August and September, large clinics will be scaled down and more small, convenient options will be offered in the community and schools.

