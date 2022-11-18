A burnt-out truck was found near the Highway 5A ramp off of Highway 5 in Merritt after an early-morning shooting on Nov. 18. (RCMP/Submitted)

A burnt-out truck was found near the Highway 5A ramp off of Highway 5 in Merritt after an early-morning shooting on Nov. 18. (RCMP/Submitted)

More shots fired, vehicle burned in Merritt

Shooting is thought to be related to spree on Nov. 15

Another report of shots fired in the Merritt area came to the RCMP on the morning of Nov. 18, after a barrage of gunfire earlier in the week.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue for what is thought to be a targeted shooting, and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired on Nov. 15 in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

READ MORE: No one hurt after 100 rounds fired in shootings near Merritt, mayor says

We strongly believe that this incident is associated to the ongoing investigation to the shooting that occurred earlier this week, said Merritt RCMP Sgt. Josh Roda, who added that there appears to be no injuries.”

Investigators are continuing their tireless efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects in these brazen events. Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video.

A mid-1990s Dodge Ram pickup truck is said to have been used in the shooting, which was used to quickly flee the scene. The truck was later found burning at the turnoff for Highway 5A from Highway 5 at the area of the Goedy Creek pit, and was determined to have been stolen the same morning around 5:30.a.m.

Roda said that it is thought that the truck was stolen for the sole purpose of the shooting.

Police are looking for video from any businesses or residences at these locations:

  • 1700 block of Granite ave, Merritt (theft of truck scene);
  • 2100 block of Priest ave, Merritt (shots fired scene);
  • Highway 5a on-ramp, just outside Merritt (truck fire scene).

The local school district, SD58, said in a tweet that schools remain open as there does not seem to be any connection between the shooting and the district.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeMerrittRCMP

Previous story
Canada won’t back call at COP27 to ‘phase down’ oil and gas production
Next story
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP released a photo of items seized recently following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (RCMP photo)
Mounties recover vehicles stolen from 108 Mile, drugs, weapons in Riske Creek, Williams Lake

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

United Church Thrift Store elves have been having fun preparing to open for a few days leading up to Christmas. (Photo submitted)
United Church thrift store volunteers in Bella Coola prepare for the season

Sarah G. Dixon of Esk’etemc First Nation, second from right, is recognized with a Forest Products Sector Skills Award presented by Etienne Bélanger, left, director with Forestry Products Association of Canada (FPAC), Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Labrador, Newfoundland and Labrador and Derek Nighbor, FPAC president. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc woman receives Forest Products Association of Canada award