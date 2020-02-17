Searl James Smith was last seen one year ago leaving Langley Memorial Hospital. Police remind the public he’s still missing, and ask for assistance in finding the 42-year-old man. (Special to Black Press Media)

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

  Feb. 17, 2020 11:00 a.m.
A year has passed since Searl James Smith went missing from Langley, and local Mounties are reissuing a plea for public help in finding the 42-year-old man.

On the one-year anniversary of his disappearance near Langley Memorial Hospital, the Langley RCMP are reminding people he’s still missing, and asking people throughout B.C. for help in locating him, said spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

While he was last seen leaving the hospital on Feb. 17, 2019, Smith had most recently been a resident of Creston, and prior to that had lived on Vancouver Island.

At the time of his disappearance, Langley RCMP reported Smith had not been in touch with friends or family since Feb. 17, and he had not responded to messages left on his voicemail.

The last time anyone saw him, he was wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, and a baseball cap, Largy relayed. He is a Caucasian male who stands 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weights 175 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo on his neck and another of a red rose and barbed wire on his calf.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Searl is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

