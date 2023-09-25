MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Elliott Dester

Dester is known to frequent Williams Lake and Vancouver

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Elliott George Dester who has not been seen for over a month.

On Friday, Sept. 22, police received a report that Dester was missing.

He is described as an Indigenous male, 55 years old, 5’ 10”, 221 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

“Elliott often frequents Williams Lake and Vancouver,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations in a news release.

Anyone with information about Dester or where he might be is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.

