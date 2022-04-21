Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Father Jesse Bennett still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for abduction

A seven-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been found safe and sound.

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father Jesse Bennett after Jesse was directed by the court to give Violet into her mother’s custody, but Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until Wednesday, April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate Violet,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media officer, in a press release.

RCMP

Previous story
Jumbo flying squid landing on menus as climate shifts seafood supply: UBC study

Just Posted

Canada’s justice minister Dave Lametti was in Williams Lake recently where he met with First Nations leadership. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Justice minister visits First Nation leaders in Cariboo Chilcotin

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall

The Tour de Bella Coola has been taking place in the valley since 2008. (Photo submitted)
Tour de Bella Coola bike ride ready to roll May 1

RCMP confirm a woman died as a result of a single vehicle collision in Williams Lake April 19, 2022. (File photo)
Early morning crash claims life of woman in Williams Lake Easter weekend