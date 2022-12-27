Missing Bella Coola man’s family continues search in Williams Lake area

Joyce Charleyboy, right, smudges Carl Schooner Sr. and his wife Charlene Schooner at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Loretta Williams photo) Bella Coola resident Carl Schooner, third from left, and his wife Charlene Schooner, second from left, participated in a search in Williams Lake Monday, Dec. 26 for their son Carl Schooner Jr. reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo submitted) Carl Schooner was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola, headed to Williams Lake. (RCMP submitted photo)

The family of a missing Bella Coola man continues to appeal to the public for any information about their son.

Carl Schooner Jr., 30, was reported missing to the RCMP on Dec. 6, 2022.

He was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022.

On Monday, Dec. 27 about a dozen people, including his father Carl Schooner and wife Charlene Schooner, searched in and around Williams Lake.

Loretta Williams of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation organized the search after waiting a couple of weeks to see if Schooner Jr. would come forward.

“The family has been searching but to no avail,” she said of why she organized a search.

Originally the search was going to continue on Tuesday, Dec. 27, however due to icy road conditions in the Cariboo-Chilcotin it was postponed.

She said the family will continue their search by following up on some verbal information given to them and another search will be oganized in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday morning Joyce Charleyboy from Tsideldel First Nation met the family and searchers at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds where she did a smudge and sang a drum song to give continued strength to the family.

Cooper’s Catering supplied a hot lunch on Monday and on Tuesday CJ’s Southwestern Grill catering dropped off sandwiches and muffins.

Norma Jean Stump, of MMIWG, also brought sandwiches and snacks.

“The family and volunteers are thankful for the assistance,” Williams said, noting some of the family will be returning home to Bella Coola.

Carl Schooner Jr. is described as an Indigenous male, medium build, six feet tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green lettering on it.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or his father Carl Schooner Sr. at 778-267-4759.

READ MORE: ‘We are broken inside’; family continues search for missing Bella Coola man



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella Coolamissing personPrince Rupert RCMPWilliams Lake