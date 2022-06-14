Missing Alberta girl believed in B.C.

16-year-old may be in the Okanagan area: RCMP

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

RCMP have reason to believe a teenager missing from her Alberta home could be in B.C.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Leah Pahlke. She was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alta., the morning of Sunday, June 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

She is approximately five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing womanVernon

Previous story
Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking
Next story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Just Posted

Volunteers sit outside a bat roost site as part of one of the bat counts which take place in the spring across the province to help monitor bat populations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bat counts begin in Cariboo region this month

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

Robert Lawson of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary uses the radio while piloting the coast guard vessel recently provided for the operations out of Bella Bella. (Colleen Smith photo)
Heiltsuk First Nation to be featured in Ocean Warriors TV series espisode

Parts of the works by artist Heather Mason which will be in her solo show in the Art House gallery in Hagensborg on display from June 3-19, 2022. (Heather Mason poster image).
Bella Coola Valley Arts Council calls for submissions