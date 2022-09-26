Gas prices have hit a record high in Metro Vancouver Sept. 26, with some stations selling regular fuel at $2.339 per litre. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Metro Vancouver gas prices hit record high $2.339 per litre

Price nearly a dollar per litre more expensive than Calgary, Toronto

After ballooning some 40 cents in less than a week, Metro Vancouver gas prices are now at the highest they’ve ever been.

The price of regular fuel at numerous gas stations throughout the region Monday (Sept. 26) morning was $2.339 per litre. That’s close to a full dollar per litre more expensive than other major Canadian cities.

According to price predicting and tracking website Gas Wizard, Calgary and Toronto are sitting at $1.49 per litre, while Halifax is at $1.53 and Montreal is at $1.65.

Metro Vancouver prices are also by far the highest in B.C. Greater Victoria is predicted to hit $2.34 per litre, but prices remain around $2.10 to $2.15 Monday morning.

In Kamloops, Gas Wizard says pump prices are about $1.78, with things even cheaper in Kelowna at about $1.70.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog post that gas prices are varying wildly across North America due to refinery disruptions from fires and maintenance. He added that Tropical Storm Ian could also be affecting things.

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake
Next story
Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Just Posted

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)
Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake

There were about 20 competitors in four different weight classes at Cariboo’s Strongest competition this year, including Kyle Cook. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo’s strongest test their mettle

Teams were digging in as competition got underway in the men’s tug of war. (Hans Granander photo)
Bella Coola Loggers Sports Results

The author rides along a seasonal 4x4 track above the Chilcotin River. (Steffi Fischer photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: In search of gravel as gold in Cariboo-Chilcotin